Xcom 2: War of the Chosen Arrives on Console with Oh So Many Features

The Award-Winning Strategy Game Gets Its Biggest Add-On

As of today, September 12, 2017, console players have access to the expansion that refreshes one of the best turn-based strategy games of all time. Xcom 2 War of the Chosen has arrived for PS4 and Xbox One. New enemies, new gear, and new layers of play.

War of the Chosen has received some of the highest acclaims on PC, praised for adding nearly an entire game’s worth of content. There are new factions and hero classes that liven up the experience and add to the difficulty level. However, the difficulty is more a result of how dynamic the game has become. For starters, new factions mean new units with abilities to change the course of the battle in various ways.

We’ve talked about all the new features revealed over time but now’s your chance to experience everything new added by Firaxis. Below, you will find an overview of key features offered by Xcom 2: War of the Chosen.

New Factions & Hero Classes : Three additional factions represent pockets of resistance to ADVENT – the Reapers, Skirmishers and Templars – each with its own Hero class can be recruited to stand with XCOM: The Reapers are infiltration specialists and stealth marksmen living on the fringe of society. Reapers utilize a powerful weapon called the Vektor rifle, as well as a special Claymore explosive – a targetable incendiary device that, when placed and activated, does not cause the Reaper to break Concealment; The Skirmishers are former ADVENT soldiers who have chosen to rebel against their masters. The Skirmisher is an offensive powerhouse, capable of dealing with threats running the gamut from up close to afar, armed with a grappling hook to help close distance and a wrist mounted Ripjack capable of piercing the enemy with deadly force; The Templars are a reclusive, monastic group of soldiers that have dedicated themselves to pushing their minds and bodies with psionic energy to the brink of humanity, honing their psionic energy with religious fervor into powerful weapons.

The Chosen: These powerful adversaries are unique ADVENT enemies tasked by the Elders to recapture the Commander at all costs. Masters of asymmetrical warfare, the Chosen will kidnap, interrogate and ultimately kill XCOM’s soldiers. They can even invade the strategy layer and ravage XCOM’s global operations; The Chosen include: The Hunter stalks its prey from across the map: tracking, wounding and disabling XCOM units at range; The Warlock utilizes a variety of psionic abilities to sow destruction on the battlefield; The Assassin are a stealth-based melee unit who prefers to fight at close range, preying upon XCOM units with her katana.

New Alien and ADVENT Threats : Adopt new tactics alongside the new faction allies to counter a deadly new alien known as the Spectre, the explosive attacks of the ADVENT Purifier, the psionically charged ADVENT Priest, as well as the creeping swarms of The Lost.

It took a bit of a delay for Firaxis to deliver the new expansion to console. But, for the sake of a smooth playthrough, it should be well worth the wait. The question is, will you be picking it up? Let us know in the comments below.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE: Press Release