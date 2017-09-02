Share This

 

Now Some Good News: Xbox One X Will Be Certified for HDMI 2.1 Before November

Microsoft Does the Right Thing and Certifies HDMI 2.1 Before Launch

Thank God, our 4K gaming will be at 60 FPS and we can record with HDR in the same resolution. Microsoft confirms that the Xbox One X supports HDMI 2.1 and will be certified before the console’s launch.

The news came via Twitter, Microsoft confirms that the Xbox One X will support the new HDMI 2.1 format.

For those wondering what a .1 difference is in HDMI technology, here’s the comparative specs:

The data bandwidth for HDMI 2.0 is still 18 Gbit/s, then HDMI 2.1 should have a pipe of 48 Gbit/s. That’s twice (and then some) of available data, which allows bigger data packets and more resolution. An output resolution of 7680 x 4320 (8K) at 60 Hz can be achieved, or 3840 x 2160 (4K) at 120 Hz. Your eyes will blow out of their heads at 120 Hz. It is insane.

HDMI 2.1

Coupled with the powerful specs of the Xbox One X, I’m beginning to see why people scoffed at my “Rapid Packed Math” article a few weeks back. Brute force and power wins! Crank up yer Wattage and just RAM IT IN! Is it smart? No. Is it beautiful? Yes. But make no mistake, Microsoft is positioning the Xbox One X to be the new standard for developers and gamers alike. It’s doing all the right moves of supporting new standardizations as they come out, making their console ahead of the curve and staying with the curve for a long time.

So thanks to Kiyoshi Richards, justerthought, Kevin Caldwell, Fred Kaiser, and Omar in the comments section, I’m sure this great debate will continue on this article. But most of all, God Bless Steve Wrangall for picking up on the Chili’s Chicken Crispers joke. May your loins be turgid with sweet teriyaki! #Chilis4Lyfe.

The Xbox One X is available on November 7th for $499 MSRP.

SOURCE

  • Kiyoshi Richards

    Thank you to the author. Keep it up. Integrity goes a long way!!!

  • Kevin Caldwell

    Now we just need some TV’s to take advantage of freesync =)

