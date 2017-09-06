Microsoft’s Best Xbox One S Bundle Gives Destiny 2 for Free

Microsoft Undercuts Sony’s Marketing Deal with an Unofficial Dea l

In a stunning, new deal fit for the holidays, Microsoft has entered Destiny 2’s launch swinging. Just before the game’s release, the company added a brand-new bundle to the Microsoft store, and it’s all kinds of special. Buy a console, get the newly-released Destiny 2 for free.

The kicker is that Microsoft is adding Bungie’s game alongside their already existing bundles. These include the Xbox One S bundles that come with Battlefield 1, Forza Horizon 3, and Madden NFL 18. Thus, you’re getting three games for one console price. At the time of this writing, if you visit the Microsoft Store, you can find all three listed for the price of $249.00. Make of that what you will.

Furthermore, if you decide to make your purchase at outside retailers like Amazon or BestBuy, Microsoft will honor the same deal. The only stipulation is that you will get one additional game instead of two. Either way, if Destiny 2 is the game you want to play, you will have it.

If you haven’t jumped into the fray as a guardian, Microsoft may have just given you an excuse. But let us know your thoughts on this new Xbox One S deal. Does this make the console that much more appealing? Comment down below.

