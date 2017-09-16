Xbox One Deals: Watch Dogs 2, Mass Effect Andromeda and Titan Fall 2 At Sweet Low Prices

Xbox One Deals: Sweet Deals on Watch Dogs 2, Mass Effect Andromeda and Titan Fall 2
Happy Saturday gamers! Whats a better way to start off the day than with a great list of Xbox One deals. This week we have Watch Dogs 2 at 50% off, Mass Effect Andromeda also at 50% off and Titan Fall 2 at 33% off. Looking for something different? Check out the rest of the list below.
Xbox One Deals – Games:
- The Surge – $99 ($21.00 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $ ($21.74 Off)
- Injustice 2 – $ ($12.81 Off)
- Titan Fall 2 – $20.00 ($9.99 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $ ($12.57 Off)
- XCom 2 – $ ($15.26 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $ ($27.49 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $19.99($20.00 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe – $ ($5.51 Off)
- Prey – $44 ($15.99 Off)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – $ ($10.14 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $ ($16.04 Off)
- King’s Quest Collection – $ ($10.59 Off)
- For Honor – $ ($30.50 Off)
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – $ ($22.42 Off)
- Gears Of War 4 – $ ($38.19 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $($24.64 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition – $($18.39 Off)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Fallout 4 – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Star Wars: Battlefront – $ ($5.42 Off)
- Mafia III – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $ ($8.87 Off)
- WWE 2K17 – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians – $20 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians Limited Edition – $ ($72.61 Off)
Xbox One Deals – Hardware:
- Sades SA938 Headset – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Sades SA933 7.1 Surround Headset – $59.99 ($140.00 Off)
- Sades SA926 Headset – $59.99 ($100.00 Off)
- Sades 935 Headset – $39.99 ($60.00 Off)
- Sades 810 Headset – $27.99 ($62.00 Off)
- Sades Over-Ear Stereo Bass Gaming Headphone – $23.99 ($16.00 Off)
- Turtle Beach – Stealth 420X+ Fully Wireless Gaming Headset – $ ($38.96 Off)
- G813 3.5mm Wired Headset – $23.99 ($56.00 Off)
- Razer Wildcat – eSports Customizable Premium Controller – $ ($69.04 Off)
- Beexcellent Gaming Headset with Mic – $19.99 ($20.00 Off)
That’s the end of our list for the Xbox One deals. Don’t forget to check out our PS4 and Windows PC deals coming up tomorrow!