Xbox One Deals Alert: Huge Savings on SADES Headsets, XCOM 2, and FFXV

As this Labor Day weekend nears its close, we’ve saved the best for last with your Xbox One deals of the week. With a spread of SADES headsets on sale, Final Fantasy XV at 50% off, and XCom 2 at 36% off, it’s sure to be a good start to the school year. Take a look at our full list below, and happy gaming!

 

xbox one deals

Xbox One Deals – Games:

xbox one deals

Xbox One Deals – Hardware:

And that’s a wrap on our Amazon deals this weekend. Be sure to also check out our PS4 and Windows PC deals we’ve compiled for you before you go!

