The Witcher 3 Going 4K on Consoles This Year

A Pretty Game Gets Even Prettier in Time for the Holidays

CD Projekt RED has confirmed in a financial result presentation that The Witcher 3 is getting the 4K treatment, meaning a pretty game is getting even prettier. While we got whispers of this at E3 2017, it’s now been confirmed that the update is happening before the end of the year.

To be clear, the Xbox One X is getting this support, meaning The Witcher 3 will be looking 4K hot the moment we can play it on the X1X, if not shortly after. The PS4 Pro update is coming a hell of a lot sooner, as in we’ll have it in less than a week. If you’ve got the hardware, this game absolutely gets more stunning at higher levels of visual fidelity.

Even though The Witcher 3 is already two years old, the game is still going strong in terms of popularity. Here’s hoping their upcoming projects can reach similar heights of quality and cultural impact. The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

