Undertale Alarm Clock App on the Way

The Undertale Alarm Rings, Filling You with Determination

To celebrate Undertale‘s second anniversary, its creator, Toby Fox, announced on the official blog that he’s currently working on a small project that’s strange, even for Undertale‘s standard. Soon, fans of Papyrus-dating, non-killing RPG can wake up to the game’s eclectic cast as we’ll be getting an Undertale Alarm Clock app next year. The mini project is being developed by Fox and his friend, Chess.



On the blog, Fox explains that a few of the fan favorite characters will set the alarm for you. Although it’ll be an Alarm Clock app, he put a disclaimer that it’s not the most reliable one due to his intended chaos. On top of that, he adds that the app will feature some bits of interactivity. “However… it’s not only an Alarm Clock! You can interact with these characters in some simple ways and read a little bit of dialogue from them. This dialogue is pretty similar to the Q&A in terms of tone: Not very important, but pretty fun.” Wonder if we’ll get some creepy morning pillow talk from Flowey.

Siliconera has reported on what conversations we can look forward to below:

As an example, here are the Papyrus conversations revealed so far. “SIGH… WHY CAN’T SANS HAVE A FRIEND… THAT IS JUST PLAIN NORMAL… HANDSOME… SMART… WEARS A COOL OUTFIT… LOVES PUZZLES… WAIT A SECOND!!! I’M THAT FRIEND!!! “I THINK I MIGHT RETIRE MY JOG-BOY OUTFIT. MY MUSCLES ARE GETTING TOO BIG FOR IT. I MEAN, IT KEEPS SHRINKING IN THE WASH. AND BY THE WASH, I MEAN WHEN I WEAR IT IN THE SHOWER. DO YOU WANT IT?? WHAT’S YOUR BONE SIZE?” “I’M THINKING OF WRITING AN AUTO-BIOGRAPHY. YOU KNOW… A STORY ALL ABOUT MY CAR.” And here are the Sans conversations that were shared. “i’ll level with you… i’m not really an ‘alarm’ guy. now my brother… he’s an alarm fanatic. if you could go over and use his alarm, i’m sure you’d both have a great time. just a tip.” “think we might have another costume party coming up. wonder what papyrus should dress up as… a clown? a flower? a bunny rabbit? gotta decide carefully… whatever it is, he’s gonna be wearing it for months.” “what am i gonna dress up for the party? oh, you know… a skeleton. that’s spooky, right?”

The Undertale Alarm Clock is scheduled for a 2018 release for iOS and Android. In the meantime, go play Undertale on the PS4, PS Vita, and PC, and don’t kill the butterscotch pie baker!

Source: Official blog