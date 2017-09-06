Here’s What Happens When You Play as the Undead in Divinity: Original Sin 2

All Races Can Turn Undead in Divinity: Original Sin 2

With a just week to go before Larian Studios’ fantasy epic Divinity: Original Sin 2 releasing, we get some real concrete details on the final playable race in the game: the Undead. The biggest surprise is that it’s not just Undead humans, but you can essentially play as Undead versions of the other playable races too such as Lizard, Elf, and Dwarves — an Undead Lizard looks pretty cool.





That said, the new race isn’t just a reskin either as it comes with its own ruleset that completely changes how you approach the game. The Undead is healed by poison but damaged by normal healing which includes potions too. Thus, enemy clerics can pose a great offensive threat to Undead. To heal up, they can add poison to food or potions, or use some magic to shroud the area with poison mist. Of course, poison mist is inflammable so it comes with risks. Besides that, they can even play dead which always works and gets enemies off your back. As for non-combat quirks, they have to wear robe and armor in towns or risk confrontation from townsfolk. Plus, the Undead doesn’t need lockpicks as they can use their bony finger to unlock doors. The Undead is considered a more advanced class due to its quirks as the game even gives a warning prompt if you choose to play as them.

Get a chance to play Undead when Divinity: Original Sin 2 releases on PC on September 14th.