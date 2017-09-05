FFVIII’s Ultimecia Joins Dissidia Final Fantasy Arcade

No Word Yet On Seifer

The Final Fantasy arcade squad game levels up with Final Fantasy VIII’s big bad, Ultimecia, joining the game once again as the Sorceress was part of the PSP Dissidia cast too. The news was announced today when Square Enix dropped a trailer showing the villainess launching a flurry of magical attacks on Squall on some snowy mountain. The long-ranged fighter is showing up for the arcade version of the title, but will likely be included for the 2018 console port, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT.





The opulent caster brings her Time and Space-themed spells to battle in the arcade game’s September update. The game splits its characters into four classes: Vanguards, Assassins, Marksmen, and Specialists. She’ll likely be part of the Marksmen which means battles work in her favor when there’s space in between. The newer Dissidia Final Fantasy title is slowly bringing in characters from the original PSP series, but there are still new characters like Final Fantasy Tactics’ Ramza too. Fans are still waiting for Cloud of Darkness, Gabranth, and Golbez from the original title to make a reappearance.

We’ll keep you posted when the next character is revealed for Dissidia Final Fantasy Arcade, but I hope they’d be willing to put in characters from other JRPGs like the Dragon Quest series since Square-Enix holds both those historic IPs.

Source: Gematsu