Turtle Beach Unveils Game-Changing Stealth 600 & 700 Headsets

All the Best Audio and Comfortability at a Reasonable Price

In case you were not aware, one of the key factors of immersion in video games is audio. Enter headsets. Thankfully, designs are becoming more and more sophisticated, and today Turtle Beach is proving that with their newest duo of headsets for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

As of today, Xbox One owners can purchase the new Stealth 700 & 600 series headsets by Turtle Beach. These two pieces of gaming peripherals offer all the ProSpecs fans of the company have come to enjoy, including the comfortability of Glasses Friendly Design. What’s that, you ask? Why, only one of the best things ever. A gamer with glasses has plenty to worry about when their entire team is getting dominated in multiplayer; you don’t need your vision hindered by the way your headset fits over your glasses. That may even factor into the eventual rage-quit. With the Stealth series headset, that’s not an issue.

Furthermore, the headsets are wireless. WIRELESS. Enjoy plenty of mobility and convenience like few other headsets at the price. And the price is starting at $99.95 for the Stealth 600. For that price, you’re also getting the “Superhuman Hearing” that grants a competitive advantage in games. Yet there’s still more available.

Stealth Features

Wireless Game & Chat – With Xbox Wireless, gamers on Xbox One can connect their Stealth 700 & 600 directly to the console just like an Xbox Wireless Controller – no wires, no base station, and no adapter needed. On PS4, the included USB transmitter connects the headsets to the console using the latest smart, channel-hopping technology.

– With Xbox Wireless, gamers on Xbox One can connect their directly to the console just like an Xbox Wireless Controller – no wires, no base station, and no adapter needed. On PS4, the included USB transmitter connects the headsets to the console using the latest smart, channel-hopping technology. Immersive Surround Sound – On Xbox One the Stealth 700 & 600 are optimized to deliver immersive Windows Sonic for Headphones surround sound to bring your games, movies and music to life. The Stealth 700 for PS4 features DTS: Headphone:X® surround sound technology for amazing 7.1 channel surround sound, and the Stealth 600 for PS4 uses Turtle Beach Virtual Surround Sound.

– On Xbox One the are optimized to deliver immersive Windows Sonic for Headphones surround sound to bring your games, movies and music to life. The for PS4 features DTS: Headphone:X® surround sound technology for amazing 7.1 channel surround sound, and the for PS4 uses Turtle Beach Virtual Surround Sound. Active Noise-Cancellation ( Stealth 700 only) – The Stealth 700 for Xbox One and PS4 offers gamers Active Noise-Cancellation to eliminate unwanted background distractions for complete gaming immersion.

– The for Xbox One and PS4 offers gamers Active Noise-Cancellation to eliminate unwanted background distractions for complete gaming immersion. Bluetooth Connectivity with App-Based Settings ( Stealth 700 only) – The Stealth 700 for Xbox One and PS4 also features Bluetooth so you can quickly change audio settings on the fly by being connected to the new Turtle Beach Audio Hub app, as well as stream music and take calls from your mobile device while gaming.

( only) – The for Xbox One and PS4 also features Bluetooth so you can quickly change audio settings on the fly by being connected to the new Turtle Beach Audio Hub app, as well as stream music and take calls from your mobile device while gaming. Glasses Friendly – Turtle Beach’s unique ProSpecs™ comfort-driven design removes pressure on your glasses while you play.

– Turtle Beach’s unique ProSpecs™ comfort-driven design removes pressure on your glasses while you play. Powerful 50mm Speakers – Large, powerful 50mm over-ear speakers produce crisp highs and thundering lows.

– Large, powerful 50mm over-ear speakers produce crisp highs and thundering lows. Flip-up Microphone – Turtle Beach’s renowned high-sensitivity mic picks up your voice loud and clear, and flips up out of the way to mute, and blends into the headsets’ design when not in use.

– Turtle Beach’s renowned high-sensitivity mic picks up your voice loud and clear, and flips up out of the way to mute, and blends into the headsets’ design when not in use. Superhuman Hearing ™ – From quiet footsteps sneaking-up from behind to enemy weapon reloads just before an ambush, Superhuman Hearing™ lets you hear it all. Hear Everything. Defeat Everyone.™

– From quiet footsteps sneaking-up from behind to enemy weapon reloads just before an ambush, Superhuman Hearing™ lets you hear it all. Hear Everything. Defeat Everyone.™ Independent Game & Chat Volume Control – Find the perfect balance between game audio and chat audio.

– Find the perfect balance between game audio and chat audio. Dynamic Chat Boost ™ ( Stealth 700 only) – Activate to automatically increase incoming chat volume over game audio so you hear your teammates clearly.

( only) – Activate to automatically increase incoming chat volume over game audio so you hear your teammates clearly. Mic Monitoring – Hear the volume of your voice inside the headset so you never have to shout.

– Hear the volume of your voice inside the headset so you never have to shout. Audio Presets, Including Bass Boost – Customize the way your game sounds with four audio presets, including Bass Boost.

– Customize the way your game sounds with four audio presets, including Bass Boost. All-Day Battery Life – The Stealth 600 headsets let gamers enjoy up to 15 hours of gaming per charge. The Stealth 700 offers gamers up to 10 hours of gaming per charge, and can go longer depending on how much the Active Noise-Cancellation and Bluetooth features are used.

For $149, all the additional perks of the Stealth 700 are available to you. Either way, Turtle Beach promises the best technology for your gaming experience. Find both on Amazon for the Xbox One family of consoles. Currently, only the Stealth 600 is available for the PlayStation 4, the Stealth 700 launching for Sony’s console on September 24, 2017.

Stealth Series

“Holiday 2017 is going to be another great season for gaming, and the Stealth 700 & Stealth 600 redefine what gamers should expect from a wireless gaming headset at the $99 and $149 price points,” said Juergen Stark, Turtle Beach CEO, in a press release. “With the imminent launch of Xbox One X as well as a handful of AAA multiplayer game launches on the horizon, we know gamers will be looking for a new or replacement headset, and the Stealth 700 & 600 are great choices with our signature high-quality sound for the best possible gaming audio experience, supported with features we know can help them play better and win more.”

Thus, if you’ve been searching for an all-in-one headset for the right price, Turtle Beach may have, once again, arrived with an answer. Let us know what you think, or click any of the links to take you directly to the Stealth Series pages.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE: Press Release