Nintendo Switch Online Chat App Got a Tiny Bit Better

Not a Lot Better But It’s Still Progress, Okay?

Nintendo just released an update for their Nintendo Switch online chat app, rendering it slightly more useful than it was before. Admittedly, this is a difference of degrees which is still tethered to a choke-chain of cords, but we’re making progress.

The bad news is that the whole process is still tethered to your smartphone. The good news is that it will no longer shut down once the device goes into sleep mode. Surely all that tapping and checking was making it crazy hard for players to focus on the game, rendering the app mostly useless. Now all Nintendo has to do is evolve beyond the whole cord system and they’ll be in business. Perhaps their competition can offer some technical advice fresh from the tech journals of 2010? The full update notes are embedded below.

Voice chat will now continue when other apps are opened. (*1)

Voice chat will now continue during sleep mode. (*2)

Improved support for Bluetooth devices. (For Android devices only.)

(*1) This excludes apps with audio output or apps that use the microphone.



(*2) If the power-saving feature is activated on devices using Android 6.0 or later, voice chat may be interrupted after the device has entered sleep mode. To use voice chat during sleep mode, go to Other Settings > Power Saving Settings in the app and deactivate battery optimization on the Android device. For more details, please refer to the official website for your smart device.

SOURCE