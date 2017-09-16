Share This

 

Super Mario Odyssey’s File Size Clocks in at 5.7 GB

Decent Download Size

As we get closer to Mario’s nipple-y beach antics in October with Super Mario Odyssey‘s release next month, some details have emerged. Namely, Nintendo has revealed that the upcoming Mario title on Switch will have a digital download file size of 5.7 GB. Compared to other Switch titles, the open world Mario title’s file size is relatively meager.

Super Mario Odyssey Official Rating SUper mario odyssey San Diego Comic-Con

Here’s a quick rundown of other Switch titles:

  • Zelda: Breath of the Wild: 13.4 GB
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: 2.3 GB
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 8 GB
  • Splatoon 2: 3.2 GB
  • ARMS: 2.2 GB

First off, it’s a nice size that won’t take up too much of the built-in 32 GB storage for the Switch. As for some who may worry that the smaller size may indicate a smaller game, worry not! The latest Nintendo Direct which ended with some new Super Mario Odyssey gameplay footage that showed off some of the worlds. I’m excited to see the other worlds that weren’t shown so far. My only wish for the world is a new take on a Mario staple: the Big-Small world.

October can’t come soon enough, as Super Mario Odyssey looks to be another solid system seller.

Source: Nintendo

