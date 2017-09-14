Share This

 

Super Mario Odyssey Edition Nintendo Switch Bundle Launching October 27th

Red Joy-Con = Must Have

The latest 45 minute Nintendo Direct was jam-packed with Switch and 3DS gaming news including new footage and information about Mario’s newest game. It was confirmed that a Super Mario Odyssey-themed Nintendo Switch bundle would be landing on October 27th, the same day as the game.

The bundle will include the game as a download as well as a pair of red Joy-Con controllers and a themed carrying case. At first glance, it’s easy to mistake the red Joy-Con as the neon red controllers that launched with the console in March. These are, in fact, of a different shade of red. It’s unclear if Nintendo will package them on their own for purchase. A price for the bundle wasn’t mentioned during the Direct but we can assume it’ll be around $379.99. This is based on the Splatoon 2 Switch Bundle that was released in July that included the game, unique Joy-Con and a carry case.

This is a great opportunity to pick up a Nintendo Switch if you haven’t already with one of its biggest games of the year. Super Mario Odyssey closed off the Nintendo Direct with a closer look at the kingdoms, suits, and abilities Mario will encounter. Our excitement is at an all-time high and October 27th can’t arrive any sooner.

Let us know what you thought about the Nintendo Direct below. Will you be picking up this Switch bundle?

