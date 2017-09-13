You Can Get the Star Wars Battlefront Season Pass Completely Free Right Now

Only for a Limited Time, so Act Quickly!

The Season Pass for 2015’s Star Wars Battlefront is currently free right now on the Xbox Games Store, PlayStation Store, and Origin. The once $50 pass is free only for a limited time until October 5th, so snag it now even if you don’t own the main game.

In fact, Star Wars Battlefront is heavily discounted all around. The Ultimate Edtion, which includes the Deluxe Edition content and Season Pass — can be picked up on Xbox Live and PSN for a measly $4.50 USD. This is the cheapest it’s ever been and is an absolute steal of a price. It isn’t surprising to see it drop so low especially with the sequel launching on November 17th. If you’re an EA Access member on Xbox One, you can play everything for free since the main game can also be found in the Vault. Now that’s value!

When it launched in 2015, Star Wars Battlefront was criticized for a lack of content and the high cost of the Season Pass. Downloading the Season Pass adds the Outer Rim, Bespin, Death Star, and Rogue One: Scarif expansions, which feature 16 new maps and 4 modes. All of the Season Pass content came out in intervals throughout 2016.

This isn’t the first time an EA-published game had its Season Pass go free after a while. Respawn gave the Season Pass for Titanfall away for free a year after its release, and it has since remained that way. Despite PSN listing it as a temporary promotion, could this be a similar situation for Star Wars Battlefront?

EA has announced that Star Wars Battlefront 2 will not have an accompanied Season Pass, with all new DLC being offered entirely for free when released. It will be out on November 17th for the Xbox One, PS4, and PC.