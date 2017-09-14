Sony’s ‘PlayStation Picks’ Sale is Ridiculous with the Savings

Bigger Savings on Triple-A Titles for PS Plus Users

Today, Sony is offering PlayStation owners special discounts on a new list of games. These apply to the PS4, PS3, and PS Vita. You can find triple-A titles new and old at low, low prices. Here’s some of what the PlayStation store has to offer.

Some recently released games include heavy hitters like Tekken 7 and Epic Games’ Fortnite. Even though they’re relatively new, they’ve been marked down significantly. Tekken 7 and the Deluxe version of Fortnite are currently available for $47.99.

Other highlights include none other than Grand Theft Auto V for $23.99. But if JRPGs are more up your alley, you can find Platinum Games’ NieR: Automata for $41.99. Everything from shooters to fighting games to isometric and racing.

To find the full list of killer deals, you can visit the PlayStation Picks Sale page here. Better to note that the listed prices decrease if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber. Thus, you get additional savings. So, if there’s a particular game you’ve had your eye on, now may be your best chance.

The PlayStation Picks Sale lasts until September 19, 2017, so you have until then to decide. Until next time,

Happy shopping

