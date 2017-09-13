WB Interactive’s Shadow of War Live-Action TV Spots Give Some Laughs

Shadow of War Live-Action TV Spots Make Us Feel Like a Jerry

Damn, Shadow of War is tugging at my humanity in these new spots. Like, why would I kill an army of Lieutenant Orsmer when they are so helpful? Oh, I remember…

They’re damn dirty ORCS.

I won’t be no weak Jerry, I’m gonna crush you Orcs so hard, you gonna wish you hadn’t made me feel compassion for your fictional people.





Two Shadow of War live-action TV spots have surfaced with a comedic twist. The one above, entitled “Eat It, Jerry,” depicts Norûk’s icy feud with his chief adversary, as he clashes with Jerry at different points throughout his life. The spot then culminates with showing how the long time feud started – reinstating the idea of how in Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Nothing Will Be Forgotten. Does that mean all those dirty Orcs I killed in the first game are seeking vengeance?

The second Shadow of War live-action tv spot, entitled “Not Today, Brian,” displays Thrak’s budding loyalty for his friend and ally, as he protects and saves Brian at different points throughout his life. The spot then culminates with showing how Thrak’s loyalty began– reinstating the idea of how in Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Nothing will be Forgotten. In the segment, Brian graciously returns the favour as he saves Thrak while playing through Middle-earth: Shadow of War from the comfort of his couch at home, illustrating one of countless personal and unique stories that can be created through the expanded Nemesis System.

Oh God no, they’re remembering! THEY’RE REMEMBERING! Oh, the blood on my hands! What…what have I done?

Middle-earth: Shadow of War will be available for Xbox One X, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC (Windows Store and Steam), PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro beginning October 10, 2017.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE