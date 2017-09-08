Sega Announces TGS 2017 Lineup

Atlus’ New Shin Megami Game for Switch Won’t Be at TGS 2017
Sega has revealed its heavy hitters for this month’s Tokyo Game Show with plenty of playable games like the upcoming Yakuza: Kiwami 2 and Sonic Forces. The website is pretty handy in that it lists how the games will be shown at TGS 2017: Theater, Trailer, Stage, Photo Spot, or Goods. Sadly, there’s no word for Atlus’ upcoming Switch game and that cool-looking Fist of the North Star game won’t be playable this year.
Gematsu also made a list here that summarizes Sega’s lineup nicely:
Sega Titles
- A Certain Magical Virtual-On (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Goods
- Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation (iOS, Android) – Playable, Stage, Trailer
- Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone DX (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Goods
- Hokuto ga Gotoku (PS4) – Theater, Trailer, Stage, Photo Spot
- Phantasy Star Online 2 (PS4, PS Vita, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Goods, Photo Spot
- Sonic Forces (PS4, XBO, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Goods
- Yakuza Online (iOS, Android, PC) – Theater
- Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Theater, Goods, Photo Spot
Atlus Titles
- Shin Megami Tensei: Deep Strange Journey (3DS) – Playable, Stage, Trailer
5pb. Titles (TGS 2017 Website)
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate will be playable on PlayStation 4. Attendees will be allowed seven minutes to play the game and will walk away with an A4-size “Status Seal” as a present for playing.
- Steins;Gate Elite (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer
- Steins;Gate Elite will be playable on PlayStation 4. Attendees will be allowed seven minutes to play the game and will walk away with a 56mm “Lab Men Tin Badge” as a present for playing.
- Steins;Gate Elite is also listed for Switch on Sega’s Tokyo Game Show 2017 website, however, 5pb.’s website nor http://steinsgate.jp/elite/Steins;Gate Elite‘s teaser website has no mention of a Switch version. This was likely an error on Sega’s part.
Electronic Arts Titles
- FIFA 18 (PS4, PS3, XBO, Switch) – Trailer
- Need for Speed: Payback (PS4, XBO) – Trailer
- The Sims 4 (PS4) – Trailer
- Star Wars Battlefront II (PS4, XBO) – Trailer
Nippon Ichi Software Titles
- Coven and Labyrinth of Refrain (PS4) – Playable, Trailer
Warner Bros. Titles
- LEGO Ninjago The Movie Video Game (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4) – Trailer
TGS 2017 will close out September with another global gaming convention when it runs from September 21 to 24.
