Sega Announces TGS 2017 Lineup

Atlus’ New Shin Megami Game for Switch Won’t Be at TGS 2017

Sega has revealed its heavy hitters for this month’s Tokyo Game Show with plenty of playable games like the upcoming Yakuza: Kiwami 2 and Sonic Forces. The website is pretty handy in that it lists how the games will be shown at TGS 2017: Theater, Trailer, Stage, Photo Spot, or Goods. Sadly, there’s no word for Atlus’ upcoming Switch game and that cool-looking Fist of the North Star game won’t be playable this year.

Gematsu also made a list here that summarizes Sega’s lineup nicely:

Sega Titles

A Certain Magical Virtual-On (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Goods

Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation (iOS, Android) – Playable, Stage, Trailer

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone DX (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Goods

Hokuto ga Gotoku (PS4) – Theater, Trailer, Stage, Photo Spot

Phantasy Star Online 2 (PS4, PS Vita, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Goods, Photo Spot

Sonic Forces (PS4, XBO, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Goods

Yakuza Online (iOS, Android, PC) – Theater

Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Theater, Goods, Photo Spot

Atlus Titles

Shin Megami Tensei: Deep Strange Journey (3DS) – Playable, Stage, Trailer

5pb. Titles (TGS 2017 Website)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate will be playable on PlayStation 4. Attendees will be allowed seven minutes to play the game and will walk away with an A4-size “Status Seal” as a present for playing.

Steins;Gate Elite (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer Steins;Gate Elite will be playable on PlayStation 4. Attendees will be allowed seven minutes to play the game and will walk away with a 56mm “Lab Men Tin Badge” as a present for playing. Steins;Gate Elite is also listed for Switch on Sega’s Tokyo Game Show 2017 website, however, 5pb.’s website nor http://steinsgate.jp/elite/Steins;Gate Elite‘s teaser website has no mention of a Switch version. This was likely an error on Sega’s part.



Electronic Arts Titles

FIFA 18 (PS4, PS3, XBO, Switch) – Trailer

Need for Speed: Payback (PS4, XBO) – Trailer

The Sims 4 (PS4) – Trailer

Star Wars Battlefront II (PS4, XBO) – Trailer

Nippon Ichi Software Titles

Coven and Labyrinth of Refrain (PS4) – Playable, Trailer

Warner Bros. Titles

LEGO Ninjago The Movie Video Game (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Trailer

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4) – Trailer

TGS 2017 will close out September with another global gaming convention when it runs from September 21 to 24.

