Samurai Adventure ‘Tale of Ronin’ Gets Release Window; May Come to Switch

The Emotional Journey of Samurai

For anyone gamer who gets a kick out of the Sengoku period, Samurai RPG Tale of Ronin may cater to your gameplay needs. Announced back in May, this new title by developer Dead Mage offers an experience across Japan with intricate, turn-based combat.

Currently, Dead Mage is working to bring the game to PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and Linux. That said, no release date has been provided. Since it was recently announced, the game would be pretty early in development. However, studio lead Amir Fassihi recently confirmed a release window (more or less) to DualShockers. According to him, the game will release some time in 2018. That’s an entire year for a possible release.

Furthermore, Fassihi admitted that a Nintendo Switch version is being considered. He said the following:

“My love for games comes from playing games on the first Nintendo console, Family Computer, during the 80’s in Japan, and I’ve always admired the console. We’ll definitely think about it.”

As it sits, Tale of Ronin does not come off as a technically demanding game. Thus, its arrival on the Switch may simply rely on its projected appeal. And appeal depends on how many players are interested in a game that explores the humanity of the Samurai. Tale of Ronin pays homage to both the historical warriors and the classic Japanese art style, Sumi-e, weaving a story through the interconnectedness of both.

Additionally, Tale of Ronin will offer a turn-based combat system with insight into Samurai sword techniques using the Katana. If you die, the world will continue on and you will take on the role of another Ronin.

Stay tuned for additional updates into the game. We’ll have more of the latest. If you would like to learn more, you can visit the official website.

SOURCE