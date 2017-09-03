Razer’s Basilisk Customizable Mouse Will Take Your Online Shooter Game to the Next Level

Razer Announces Basilisk Customizable Mouse

Razer recently announced the Razer Basilisk, a customizable mouse with state-of-the-art features for first-person shooter (FPS) games. Razer’s rich history of purpose-built mice is getting its next major entry with the Razer Basilisk for FPS gaming.

The Razer Basilisk comes equipped with a 5G true 16,000 DPI optical sensor, the same sensor used in the celebrated Razer DeathAdder Elite and Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition, proven to excel under the demanding accuracy and precision needs of FPS gamers. What’s more, the Basilisk features Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches with an industry-best 50 million click lifespan.

The mouse offers a continuum of scroll wheel resistances to choose from. The scroll wheel can be adjusted via a dial on its underside for increased or decreased resistance to fit the preferences of each gamer. This can be especially useful for gamers who bind jump to their scroll wheel and are looking to adjust the jump activation to a preferred level of resistance.

The Razer Basilisk is equipped with a removable clutch for easy access to additional mouse actions. The default clutch setting allows gamers to temporarily lower their DPI to instantaneously switch between high DPI close-quarters fighting and low DPI precision shooting. The clutch is fully programmable and can be set for push-to-talk, item pick-up, or any other actions. The clutch comes in two different lengths (short/long) to cater to different hand sizes. A rubber thumb cap is also included for players who prefer the mouse without the clutch.

The Razer Basilisk is powered by Razer Synapse 3 (Beta), a software configurator that acts as the control center for the mouse. Button remapping, surface calibration and Razer Chroma lighting effects are all controlled by Synapse 3 (Beta), which is able to store personalized settings on the mouse itself or in the cloud via Hybrid On-board and Cloud Storage.

The mouse is available from RazerStore.com in September 2017. For more information, visit https://www.razerzone.com/gaming-mice/razer-basilisk

Price:

U.S. $69.99 / EU € 69.99

Source: Press Release