PS4 Tokyo Game Show Lineup Revealed; Prepare for Exclusives & More

Sony’s Offerings for the Tokyo Game Show 

It looks like Sony Japan and Asia have revealed their list of games coming to the famed Tokyo Game Show. Expect a strong lineup up of PS4 and VR titles when doors open on September 21st.

According to a press release, the following games will be playable at Sony’s booth. Worth noting is that this is the presented list as of September 12, meaning there’s a chance that more games will be added.

PS4 Games:

As for the games that will be showcased, there’s a slight chance we’ll see some of the highly-anticipated games like Kingdom Hearts 3 and the FFVII Remake. Teases, if anything. We still have PSX coming at the end of the year, which is why Sony is unlikely to broadcast anything new and major.

PlayStation VR Games:

  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  • Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV
  • No Heroes Allowed! VR
  • Gran Turismo Sport
  • Summer Lesson: Chisato Shinjo Seven Day Etude

Additionally, we might see some release dates announced for games that currently have none. These include Detroit: Become HumanMonster Hunter World, and more. As for Sony’s schedule during the Tokyo Game Show, it plays out as follows:

  • 10:00 – Business Day Opening
  • 10:20 – Booth Introduction
  • 12:00 – PlayStation Music/PlayStation Video
  • 13:30 – PlayStation Plus
  • 15:00 – ForwardWorks (mobile games)
  • 16:00 – Public Days’ Highlights/PlayStation Goods/Playstation Festival Introduction
  • 16:45 – Business Day Ending

If there are any more updates pertaining to the Tokyo event, we’ll keep you posted. Once the stream goes live on September 21st, you can watch the event via the video here.

Happy gaming.

