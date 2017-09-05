PlayStation Store Sale Gives you 20% off for Buying New Games

Here’s a Good Sale If You’re Looking Forward to Triple-A Releases

The PlayStation Store has listed more worthwhile deals for players to take advantage of. This latest sale offers discounts on games from Bandai Namco and farming simulators. Plus, there’s also a ‘Day 1 Digital’ sale offering discounts on new releases.

Notable names from the Bandai Namco sale include Dark Souls 3 for $23.99. Then we have the critically acclaimed Little Nightmares for $13.99. Additional highlights include discounted games for the PS3 and PS Vita. Discover the publisher sale by clicking here.

Furthermore, you can spend countless hours in rural gameplay with Farming Simulator. I’m not talking about the genre, I mean every installment of the franchise can be found on one page, right now. If you’ve always wanted to dive into farming simulation, this is the sale for you.

And just in time, PlayStation Store’s ‘Day 1 Digital’ sale is offering a special deal. Anyone who buys two games from a specific list of new releases gets 20% off their next purchase. In other words, buy a recently released title like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and/or pre-order new games, and you will receive a discount code for 20% off the next game. Games on the list include all major upcoming releases, from PS4 exclusives like God of War 4 to highly anticipated tales like Call of Duty: WW2. Moreover, you can pre-purchase Destiny 2, which arrives tomorrow, and that will qualify for your 20% discount; but, you have to purchase another game.

To find the list of ‘Day 1 Digital’ games, you can click here. Now’s your chance to take advantage of triple-A discounts. Until next time,

Happy shopping.

