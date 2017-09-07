Pinball FX3 Scores a September Release Date

New Universal Classics Pinball Pack Also Out on Same Day

You can point the finger and blame Zen Studios for there not being many pinball games being made. The truth is that the Pinball FX series is just too damn good to try and compete with. Now, Zen Studios is sure to keep the mantle with — yep, you guessed it — Pinball FX3 when it releases on September 26th for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Coinciding with the launch will be the Universal Classics Pinball pack, a collection of three new tables based on the blockbuster movie hits Jaws, the Back to the Future trilogy, and E.T. the Extra Terrestrial. The Universal Classics Pinball pack will also be available on iOS, Google Play, and Mac as an in-app purchase for the Zen Pinball mobile game.

“Pinball FX3 is a giant leap forward for pinball players and Zen Studios is excited to pioneer new ways to play pinball,” said Mel Kirk, Zen Studios Vice President of Publishing. “The roadmap of service-oriented features, new content, and future events is so exciting, we know the community is going to be pumped to learn what we have planned for the future of Pinball FX3!”

Zen Studios is touting “intense multiplayer matchups and user generated tournaments” as key features for the sequel. You can see the trailer above for more information.

Like the previous game, Pinball FX3 will be a free download but it’s the promise of new DLC add-on packs that keep players coming back for more. Cross-platform play is also included (PSN + Steam or XBL + Win10 + Steam) and there will be a way to import your previous FX2 tables into FX3 for free. However, not all will be able to be imported. You can click here to see the list of compatible tables.

SOURCE: Press release