Pete Hines Defends the Crap out of Creation Club, Saying It’s “Like Mini-DLC”

Should New Content Be Apart of Fallout 4’s Season Pass

In a backlash that has surprised no one, Fallout 4 fans delivered a rainbow of criticism to Bethesda, calling their newly-implemented Creation Club add-on another form of paid mods. But, Bethesda has been trying to placate fans since before the program even launched. Hence, Bethesda Vice President Pete Hines took to Twitter to defend the new system.

Hines himself referred to Creation Club content “like mini-DLCs.” Fans are paying for individual pieces of content to install in Fallout 4. We’re talking original content created by the legendary studio. The Official FAQ reads as follows:

“Is Creation Club paid mods?

“No. Mods will remain a free and open system where anyone can create and share what they’d like. Also, we won’t allow any existing mods to be retrofitted into Creation Club, it must all be original content. Most of the Creation Club content is created internally, some with external partners who have worked on our games, and some by external Creators. All the content is approved, curated, and taken through the full internal dev cycle; including localization, polishing, and testing. This also guarantees that all content works together.

“We’ve looked at many ways to do “paid mods”, and the problems outweigh the benefits. We’ve encountered many of those issues before. But, there’s a constant demand from our fans to add more official high-quality content to our games, and while we are able to create a lot of it, we think many in our community have the talent to work directly with us and create some amazing new things.”

And thus, emotions have run into new highs since many fans believe any and all DLC should serve as part of Fallout 4’s Season Pass. However, Hines maintains that Creation Club is a completely new category, saying, “Creation Club is separate from DLC. Similar, but not the same.”

According to Bethesda, Creation Club will act as a conduit between the developer, fans, and modders who want to be paid for their work. With the new program in place, players can purchase hand-curated content by Bethesda, content guaranteed to work with the base game and all DLC. Ideally, it would ensure the constant flow of quality in-game content that can keep Fallout 4 a fresh experience. However, this is the program’s beta. And whether or not it keeps its legs depends on future releases and affordability.

Fallout 4 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Despite everything, we’re curious to see the direction of Bethesda’s latest program. Do you think of Creation Club as more paid DLC? Do you agree with Pete Hines? Let us know where you stand in the comments below.

