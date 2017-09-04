Uncharted Charted as UK’s No.1 as Lost Legacy Overtakes Mario + Rabbids

Entering the 35th Week of UK Sales Charts

This week’s UK Chart proves generous to PlayStation yet again, with Uncharted: The Lost Legacy beating out Mario Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for the no.1 spot. A week after launch, the Uncharted 4 spinoff managed to overtake Ubisoft and Nintendo’s collaborative title on its week of release.

Either there are very few Nintendo Switch consoles in the UK or Naughty Dog’s game is that good. It’s worth noting, however, that Mario Rabbids: Kingdom Battle did overtake Uncharted in terms of revenue. That said, the former is $20 more expensive than the latter.

Additionally, the new no.3 is F1: 2017, the Codemasters title that debuted at no.2 last week. Following is the most usual of usual suspects, and that is GTA V at no.4.

Before last week, Vicarious Visions’ Crash Bandicoot remaster sat at the top. Moving a few spots down the list, it now sits at no.5, but it managed to stay at no.1 for 5 weeks. At no.6 we have PS4 exclusive Everybody’s Golf. At no.7, we have the newly/finally released Ark: Survival Evolved – one of the most highly anticipated multiplayer sandboxes. At no.8, another PS4 exclusive in the form of Sega’s Yakuza Kiwami. With this week’s numbers, a good chunk of PS4 exclusives now rests within the top 10, saying a lot for Sony.

Rounding out the top 10 are Overwatch and Forza Horizon 3 at no.9 and 10 respectively. Expect listings to change as we move deeper into the month of September. Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege will see the release of its Operation Blood Orchid DLC tomorrow, so expect sales to increase.

So what are your thoughts on The Lost Legacy taking no.1 on the week of Mario + Rabbids’ release? Let us know in the comments below. And remember, all sales recorded include physical retail and not digital sales of any kind.

