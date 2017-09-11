Brand New NHL 18 and NBA 2K18 PlayStation 4 Bundles Coming Exclusively to Canada

Special NHL 18 and NBA 2K18 PlayStation 4 Bundles Revealed

Are you a hockey fan? What about a basketball fan? Within the next week, both NHL 18 and NBA 2K18 will be released, and if you’re a fan looking to pick up a PS4, then we’ve got some good news for you. To celebrate the release of both games, EA is giving Canadians two special PlayStation 4 bundles to choose from.

The special NHL 18 PS4 bundle launches this Friday, September 15th, alongside the release of the game. This new bundle will include NHL 18, a DualShock 4 controller, and a 1TB PlayStation 4 console, all for $379.99 CAD. Unfortunately this new system does not come with any bells and whistles of its own, including a complete lack of hockey design, but if you’re a fan of the sport, and have been waiting for a great time to pick up a PS4, now may just feel like the perfect time to do so.

If you’re a basketball fan, don’t worry, you won’t have to wait until September 19th when NBA 2K18 launches. 2K Sports has confirmed that a special NBA 2K18 PS4 bundle will be available on Friday as well. This bundle will cost $379.99, the same as the new NHL 18 one, and will include an Early Tip Off Edition of NBA 2K18, a DualShock 4 controller and a 1TB PS4 system. Like the NHL 18 bundle, this one will not come with any special designs. Since this is an exclusive for Canadians, the cover athlete will be none other than Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan.

If you’re not looking to pick up a new PS4, NHL 18 will be released on September 15th, for the Xbox One and PS4, and NBA 2K18 will launch for Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch on September 19th. Will you be scooping one of these new bundles up? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for details.

