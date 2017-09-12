New Deals with Gold Arrive; Prepare to Die in Dark Souls and Discounts

Great Games and Pretty Great Prices in This Week’s Deals with Gold

The second main man of Xbox, Larry Hryb, has delivered a new list of discounts for loyal fans to seize the day. There’s a variety of games to choose from, but some of the main highlights include triple-A titles for Xbox 360 and Xbox One. Let’s get started.

Discounted through this week, we have FromSoftware’s Dark Souls 2. Then we have the cruel sequel in the form of Dark Souls 3. Both games and their Season Pass content are available at the Microsoft Store at significant discounts.

To sweeten the pot, they’ve added Grand Theft Auto V for 50% off. But that’s not the only Rockstar title on this list; we also have Red Dead Redemption discounted for the 360.

One of the bigger surprises may be the arrival of Fortnite, Epic Games’ new sandbox co-op experience. Currently in its Early Access stage, the game can be bought at a 25% discount.

you can find the full list of Xbox Deals with Gold below:

Other notable titles include Minecraft: Story Mode, Xcom 2, Fifa 17, and Dragonball Xenoverse 2 at discounts of 50% and up. Per usual, discounts are only available to Xbox Gold subscribers.

We hope you enjoy this list of deals, Xbox players, the entire list of which can be found here. You have until September 19, 3;00 AM PDT to take advantage of the savings. We hope that, afterward, you come back for more news and updates. Until then,

Happy shopping.

SOURCE