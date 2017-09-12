NES Classic Coming Back Next Summer, Secure That Place in Line Now

Nintendo Really Wants Us All to Own One Someday

If you’re still kicking yourself over never getting ahold of a NES Classic, stop that. You’ve probably got a terrible bruise by now. Also, rejoice! The coveted retro machine is getting another production run next year!

In a recent statement, Nintendo reassured everyone that yes, we’ll be getting more SNES Classic systems out in the wild. This is known. They want to make sure stores take at least thirty minutes to sell out, after all. But there’s more! Not only is the SNES Classic getting a much larger stock, but Nintendo is going to keep making the machines all the way until 2018. It isn’t clear how far into 2018 production is going to continue, though it seems unlikely that the two retro systems will be on sale at the same time. Gotta reinforce those scarcity sales somehow, after all. The complete statement is below, for your perusal and analysis:

Due to incredible demand for the upcoming Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition system, Nintendo plans to ship the retro-inspired product into 2018. Originally, shipments were announced to cease at the end of this calendar year.

In addition, more units of Super NES Classic Edition will ship on its Sept. 29 launch day in the U.S. than were shipped of NES Classic Edition all last year, with subsequent shipments arriving in stores regularly. Fans have shown their unbridled enthusiasm for these Classic Edition systems, so Nintendo is working to put many more of them on store shelves.

The Super NES Classic Edition system features 21 legendary Super NES games such as Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Super Metroid. Launching on Sept. 29 at a suggested retail price of only $79.99, Super NES Classic Edition plugs directly into the TV using the provided HDMI cable, and comes with two wired controllers.

Next summer, Nintendo will also bring back the Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system with new shipments. More information about the timing of the return of NES Classic Edition will be announced in the future.

NES Classic Edition features 30 classic NES games such as the original Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong.

Will you be lining up for the SNES Classic? Do you hold even the faintest hope for acquiring either one of these systems? Do you already have them secured? Actually, don’t answer that last one. Some things are better off staying a mystery.

