Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite’s Pre-order Costumes Revealed

Only Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite’s Deluxe Version Will Have All Four Costumes

It seems we’ll be subjected to the loss of Thor’s magnificent mane as Capcom’s Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite‘s Thor will sport the short-haired look from the upcoming Thor film (the one with Jeff Goldblum). Described as Warrior Thor, this look will be a new costume that’s available to those who pre-order Capcom’s crossover fighting game. Besides him, we’ll also get Evil Ryu (Yawn), Gladiator Hulk, and Command Mission X. Sadly, Command Mission X’s awesome cape-thingy isn’t a part of his in-game model. The four pre order costumes were revealed in a trailer released today.





To make things more “fun”, Capcom has decided to split up the bonus costumes depending on which pre-order version you buy. Standard edition nets you Evil Ryu and Warrior Thor while the Deluxe edition holds the rest of the costumes too. It’s a bit lame for Capcom to divvy up the costumes like that, but at least PS4’s Standard edition will still get the awesome Carol Danvers costume.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite will come to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 19, 2017, hopefully, we’ll see Wolverine return as future DLC.

Source: Capcom