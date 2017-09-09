Spoilers: Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite’s Final Arcade Mode Boss Revealed

Sigma + Ultron: Ultron Omega

If you’re curious how Capcom’s upcoming Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite’s arcade mode ends, look no further as YouTuber Reservo has uploaded a video showing off a gruesome hybrid that mashes up Sigma and Ultron. First off, it’s not the rather boring-looking Ultron Sigma that was featured in the Story Mode demo released earlier this year. Instead, Ultron Omega will be the final test for tag team champions of the game’s Arcade mode.





You can see Ultron meshed on top of Sigma’s head which makes them look like the Rock’s ghoulish CGI Scorpion King in the second Mummy flick. Like previous entries, the final boss here has attributes that make certain characters’ Super Specials useless like Spider-Man’s Maximum Spider. Besides that, Ultron Omega also shares Galactus’ ability to summon minions to the fight as well. One of his Super Specials involves firing off a Proton Cannon-like beam from his mouth too. We’re still unsure if Ultron Omega will also be the final boss for the game’s Story mode as well. Overall, Ultron Omega is rather garish-looking, but so much so, that the design loops back into awesome territory.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite releases for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 19th, and the pain from a Wolverine no-show still burns.

Source: Reddit via Reservo