New Mantis Burn Racing DLC Adds Explosive Battle Cars to the Mix

Mantis Burn Racing DLC Available Now For a Cheap Price

If you’ve ever thought that VooFoo Studios’ Mantis Burn Racing was lacking in the explosion department, you may want to pick the game’s latest DLC pack being released today. They’ve added Battle Cars, a new class of heavily-armored vehicles equipped with machine guns and mines so you and your friends can blow each other up while racing around the tracks.

Three new destruction-ready battle modes called ‘King of the Track’, ‘Survival’, and ‘Accumulator Rumble’ are included in the $2.49 USD download pack alongside a new ‘Battle’ career campaign. Other features are listed below:

BATTLE READY: Introducing three new awesome combat vehicles, each fully equipped with reinforced, military spec armored bodies and front and rear facing weapons.

EXPLOSIVE MULTIPLAYER ACTION: Destroy your opponents in epic 4 player local split-screen battles and online multiplayer car combat for up to 8 players.

SPECTACULAR DESTRUCTION: Unleash explosive levels of destruction on your rivals in fast and frenetic combat races.

NEW BATTLE MODES: Test your skills in three all-new combat specific events, ‘King of the Track’, ‘Survival’ and ‘Accumulator Rumble’.

DEDICATED CAREER: Progress through a stand-alone ‘Battle’ career campaign featuring 26 challenging events.

NEW ACHIEVEMENTS: Unlock 6 new DLC-specific achievements.

The ‘BATTLE CARS’ pack is available to download from today for just: $2.49 [USD].

In celebration of the new DLC, a Double XP Weekend for Mantis Burn Racing will begin on Friday, September 15th until Sunday, September 17th. If you’re new to the game, this is a great opportunity to plow through its robust single-player campaign now that all XP is doubled.

You can read our launch review for Mantis Burn Racing to help with your buying decision. Yes, we liked it very much. The DLC is available for download today on Xbox One, PS4, and Steam.

SOURCE: Press release