The Batman Himself–Kevin Conroy–Says There Won’t Be Another Arkham Game

Kevin Conroy, The Voice of Batman, Lays Down the Law

Wizard Con is supposed to be a happy place, where wizards and witches and warlocks brew potions, cast spells, and curse the Harry Potter franchise. So why is BATMAN, of all people, raining on their magical parade? Why is Batman even there? Voice actor Kevin Conroy (who has voiced the animated Batman for years) was asked about the possibility of there being future games from the Arkham franchise. He wasn’t very hopeful, to the point where he may have actually inquired when the next title was coming out and got a stiff “no” from Rocksteady Studios.

Kevin Conroy was quoted as saying “You know, I can’t believe that they’re not gonna do another one, but they’re not. Isn’t that amazing?”





It seemed like Rocksteady Studios had put a bow on their Arkham series with Batman: Arkham Knight release. Still, Batman is a proven IP, which made a lot of money for the studio, and surprises Conroy for them not to continue.

“They made literally billions of dollars on those games, but uh no, there’s no plan to do another one. Sorry.”

There is a rumor that WB Games Montreal is working on a follow up to the Batman: Arkham Origins release. A game which featured a completely different voice cast from the Arkham series. Which personally tells me: Kevin Conroy and the rest of the cast are too expensive.

Initiate Knightfall Protocol, Kevin Conroy has put the Batman to rest…for now.

See the full interview from Arkhamverse’s stream:

