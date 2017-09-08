Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Tops PlayStation Store Sales for August

Other PlayStation Console Exclusives Fall Below

In what proved to be a completely new venture for developer Ninja Theory, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice hit the PlayStation store at a $30.00 price point. And it seems to have paid off. Recorded sales indicate that Hellblade became the top downloaded game on the European PlayStation Store.

Coined as an AAA Indie title, Hellblade was marketed without a publisher and crafted without third-party interests. The result is a stunning, single-player campaign at half the usual cost of top-tier games. As a result, it even beat out Naughty Dog’s Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in downloads; now that’s no easy feat. Seeing as the Uncharted franchise has already made a name for itself in the PlayStation Store, being outsold by a new IP is a big deal. Of course, it’s worth noting that The Lost Legacy is $10 more expensive.

In the North American PlayStation Store, Hellblade was beaten to the top spot by Madden NFL 18. But, it managed to take the second spot, followed by Sonic Mania. Just like before, however, it managed to overtake The Lost Legacy.

Other new titles that managed to enter the top twenty, despite late releases, are Life is Strange: Before the Storm and Devolver Digital’s Absolver. Both of which have performed rather well, critically.

If you haven't tried Hellblade; Senua's Sacrifice for yourself now's as good as time as any to check out our review. See the result of Ninja Theory's independent work.

