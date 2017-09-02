Heck Yes, There’s a Boxer in Etrian Odyssey V

Newest Etrian Odyssey Introduces the Pugilist Class

While RPGs often introduce unarmed combatants in order to add a little variety to the character roster, the newest Etrian Odyssey just seems super enthusiastic about punching monsters really hard. The Pugilist class is who you turn to when the mystic air of the monks is too much for you.

This is speculation to a certain extent, of course. We haven’t seen the complete abilities list for this class. Maybe they’re all about punching things AND achieving enlightenment? At the very least, every skill showcased in the newest trailer is focused exclusively on the best ways to punch monsters into a fine mist. Not every attack is meant to be fatal, though. Some moves are about crippling the enemy before killing them.

Etrian Odyssey is a niche series, I know. If you aren’t salivating over the prospect of dungeon-crawling with a heavyweight boxer in tow, there’s not much to say which will change your mind. However, if you’re unfamiliar with the series, know that every skill has devastating potential- even punching skills- assuming you have the wherewithal to use them correctly. The combat in this series has the depth of a canyon, with classes like the pugilist serving as excellent reminders not to discount any class as beyond use. Not every party of dungeon explorers needs a strapping swordsman in shining plate mail, you know. Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond The Myth is coming to the 3DS on October 17th, 2017.

SOURCE: Press Release