Ghost Recon Wildlands “Ghost War” PvP Beta Arrives Later This Month

Ghost Recon Wildlands “Ghost War” Arrives Soon

Today, Ubisoft announced that an upcoming open beta test for Ghost War, the new player versus player (PvP) mode update to Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, will be available on all platforms September 21–25. The stand-alone open beta will be available for preload starting September 19 for both Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands owners and new players who do not own the base game. The full mode will release as a free update to all Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands owners in the fall.

In Ghost War, two groups of players will take part in a four-versus-four (4v4) team deathmatch experience that builds on the tactical squad play from the main game, where strategy is equally as important as skill. Teams will choose from a roster of varied classes across three categories – Assault, Marksman and Support – that fill specific roles on the battlefield as they navigate large-scale open maps and take down their enemies. The open beta will feature six of the twelve distinct classes, each with their own varied characteristics, weapons, perks and customization options, and five of the eight unique maps. Ghost War will also integrate new PvP mechanics, including suppressing fire and sound markers, to create a true military-strategic, team-based multiplayer mode.

Those looking for more information about Ghost War and the open beta can tune into the Ghost War Premiere on twitch.tv/ubisoft on September 19 at 9am PDT to see new PvP content for the first time, exclusively on Twitch. To celebrate this event, a pre-show with four hours of content featuring special guests will begin at 5am PDT. A re-broadcast of the pre-show and main event will start at approximately 11:30am PDT.

Source: Press Release