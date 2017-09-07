Forza Motorsport 7 Has Gone Gold as Microsoft Confirms a Free Demo Will Arrive Later This Month

Forza Motorsport 7 Has Officially Gone Gold

Both Microsoft and Turn 10 Studios have announced that their upcoming racing title, Forza Motorsport 7 has officially gone gold! The two companies also confirmed that a free demo is making it’s way to the Xbox One consoles and PC later this month.

This is good news for those who have been waiting for confirmation that the title is ready to go. The gold announcement was celebrated with the release of a new commercial trailer, starring Comedian Adam Corolla and professional driver Ken Block. These two, along with a group of Forza enthusiasts bring the game to life as they play ‘musical cars’ for their favorite ride to take all the way to the finish line. The trailer features some pretty sweet cars too, including a Pagani Huarya, Porsche Cayman GT4 and a Plymouth Barracuda. You can check it out below.

While the official launch of Forza Motorsport 7 is slated for October 3rd, and September 29th for those who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition, Microsoft confirmed that a demo will be available to play on Windows 10 PC and Xbox One consoles on September 19th. The best part? It’s free! Check out what they had to say about it below.

“The demo features three unique racing experiences in Forza Motorsport 7, showcasing the depth and breadth of the experiences available in the game. Drive the Forza Motorsport 7 cover car – the Porsche 911 GT2 RS – to the brand-new Dubai circuit and experience the thrill of navigating the Jebel Hafeet Pass, one of the most famous driving roads in the world. Or, pilot the massive Mercedes-Benz Tankpool racing truck to victory at the high-speed Mugello circuit in Italy. For drivers who want the ultimate test, the Nissan NISMO GT-R LM is available for a race at the Nürburgring Grand Prix circuit. Here, fans will be challenged to handle the ‘Ring’s complex corners and elevation changes, while also tackling the dynamic track conditions that will make racing in Forza Motorsport 7 so breathtaking. Racing through rainstorms laced with thunder and lightning make for a visual showcase and for a challenge like no other – where dynamic puddles grow and shrink with the intensity of the rain.”

Are you excited to play Forza Motorsport 7? And will you be getting in on the demo action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

