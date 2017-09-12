Epic Games Is Adding a 100-Man PvP Mode to Fortnite

Zombie Survival Gets PvP with Building

Today, Epic Games revealed a new feature coming to their sandbox, zombie survival game, Fortnite. Originally serving as a shared PvE experience, the game will include a new PvP mode later this month. And that mode will be known as Battle Royale.

As stated by devs, Fortnite’s upcoming PvP mode is inspired by PUBG and H1Z1: King of the Kill. Similarly, players will drop in different parts of the map in a 100-man multiplayer free-for-all. Armor, weapons, and all the goodies of its peers will be available for players to scavenge and gain a competitive edge. Unlike its peers, there’s more to Fortnite PvP.

What makes this particular model stand out is the inclusion of fort mechanics. Just like in all other maps, players can build their own forts and traps by harvesting resources, adding extra depth to competitive play. Thus, players obtain even more personalization to how they battle, if that makes sense.

You can watch the overview of Fortnite: Battle Royale in the announcement trailer below:

The Battle Royale mode for Fornite will officially launch on September 26th. Right now, however, anyone enjoying Early Access can jump into the Public Test. All you have to do is open the game and select “Battle Royale.” Worth noting: devs have acknowledged that this is an early build of the PvP mode, and quality-of-life features may be added further down the line.

Expect many updates as we explore the content of Fornite Early Access. While the new mode is copying current games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and H1Z1, it’s worth pointing out that, unlike those games, it’s also available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Happy gaming.

Epic Games