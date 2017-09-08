The First DLC for Destiny 2 Has Been Leaked by the Xbox Store

First Destiny 2 DLC Leaked by the Xbox Store

Even though Destiny 2 just launched a couple of days ago on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, there has already been a ton of speculation about the first DLC. Today, it would appear that this first expansion has been leaked by the Xbox Store.

For those who were disappointed by the lack of content that followed the release of the first game in the series, Bungie has previously stated this won’t be the case with Destiny 2. After rumors began to fly last week, this leak seems to confirm that there is new and fresh content incoming and as some rumors suggest, likely in December. While no release date is included in the listing, this first expansion for Destiny 2 will be called Curse of Osiris. You can check out the description below:

“Destiny 2 Expansion I: Curse of Osiris continues your Guardian’s journey with all-new story missions and adventures set in a new destination, Mercury,” the official description reads. “Journey through time and space to learn the secrets of Osiris, avert a dark future, and rebuild the ties between the legendary Warlock and his greatest student–Ikora Rey.”

Along with the description of this first DLC, a list of features was also leaked. This features list gives players a vague idea of what to expect from Expansion I. The Curse of Osiris will include some new weapons, gear and crucible maps, as well as some new story missions. You can see what’s coming our way below.

Explore Mercury and its mysterious “Infinite Forest”

New story missions and adventures

New themed weapons, armor, and gear to earn

New cooperative activities

New competitive multiplayer arenas

And more

While this is a legitimate source of information, neither Bungie or Activision has confirmed this DLC. We’ll just have to wait and see if either company will officially announce this first expansion in the coming days, so keep it locked for updates.

SOURCE