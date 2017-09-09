Nintendo of America President Fils-Aime Response to VR: Most Aren’t “Truly Fun”

No VR in Immediate Future, Fils-Aime Confirms

The President of Nintendo of America had some choice words about other consoles scrambling for the VR market, and they strongly indicated that VR won’t be coming to the Switch anytime soon.Speaking during Variety’s Entertainment & Technology Summit, the Nintendo of America President and COO Reggie Fils-Aime expressed his opinion on Virtual Reality and a possibility on the switch. It’s been discussed whether or not Nintendo might join in on the VR projects that have been released lately for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, but Fils-Aime shuts down any rumors with strong words: it’s not fun.





Fils-Aime indicated that it all boils down to how fun the game is, and fun VR games are in short supply. During the tech conference, Fils-Aime said that the “problem with VR is that there aren’t a lot of experiences that are truly fun.”

This is coming from a man whose company created the Nintendo 3DS. It was a fun augmented reality, not full virtual immersion. But will a 3D glasses Switch really change the game? Probably not, from the failed 3D TV experiments of yesteryear.

It could be that Fils-Aime’s concerns are about the saturation of gimmick VR experiences–you know, the five-minute games that come out right before a big blockbuster movie’s release? Think Alien: In Utero right before the new Alien release. Maybe Nintendo’s trying to avoid pressure from other industries for cheaper experiences.

Fils-Aime reaffirmed that they don’t currently have anything in the works at the moment that would fall into VR territory, but he also added that Nintendo may revisit the possibility later when there’s more of a market.

