New Figment from Bedtime Digital Gets Launch Trailer Before Release

Figment is Beautiful Dream or a Terrifying Nightmare in a Surreal Landscape

Figment is a musical action-adventure set in the recesses of the human mind: a strange and surreal world; a place filled with our deepest thoughts, urges and memories, populated by the many voices we hear in our heads.

This mind has been quiet and calm for many years. But something has changed. New thoughts have started to emerge – taking the shape of nightmarish creatures who spread fear wherever they go. The only hope is for the grumpy Dusty, the mind’s former voice of courage, to get back to his old self and help the mind to face its fears.

Figment invites players to join Dusty and his ever-optimistic friend, Piper, on an adventure through the different sides of the mind, solving puzzles to set things straight, beating back the nightmares and seeking to restore the courage that’s been lost.





With a full original and dynamic soundtrack by Danish musician Niels Højgaard Sørensen, a.k.a. Stöj Snak, Figment will be both visually intriguing and the soundtrack will match.

Bedtime Digital released a launch trailer for the game right before its launch. Check it out here:

A hand-drawn and meticulously crafted action-adventure game with puzzle elements, set deep in the recesses of the human mind – drops on Windows, Mac and Linux via Steam and GOG on September 22nd, before making its way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in the Winter (no formal release date yet).

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE