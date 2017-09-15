Etrian Odyssey V Drops New Trailers for the Rover and Necromancer Classes

Etrian Odyssey V’s Hottest Husbando: Necromancer Dude

Damn, if you’ve got friends who play Fire Emblem for the husbandos, then you’ll want to put this game on notice for them as Etrian Odyssey V‘s Necromancer class is dope! While the game likely won’t change your mind if you’re not a fan of classic Japanese first-person dungeon crawlers, its art is definitely a highlight. To get the momentum going, Atlus dropped two new trailers for Rover and Necromancer classes.





Rovers are essentially a stand-in for rangers as they have access to long-range attacks and can summon a hawk or hound to help them in exploration and in battle. So put them in the back row, and let the arrows fly. The press release also notes their expertise in nature will prove useful for quests that call for exploring uncharted territory.

No offense to bow users, but Necromancers have me most intrigued. Available to the Celestrian race (think Elves), these mystics are trained in the dark arts of necromancy that allows them to summon spirits into battle. More importantly, the two male Necromancers look a hot mess mashup of Alucard and Frankenstein’s monster!



Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth will launch for the West on October 17 with a Europe release this fall. You can even download the Nintendo 3DS demo today to see what the game’s all about.

