Dragon’s Dogma: New Trailer Focuses on Vocations (Classes)

A Variety of Ways to Play and Weapons to Wield

This October, we are getting a remaster to one of the most underrated RPGs of the last generation. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is arriving for PS4 and Xbox One, and here’s a look at the combat that placed the title in a league of its own.

A new trailer from Capcom focuses on the Fighter Vocation. Vocations are just like classes in other RPGs, except they have subsets of abilities depending on the player’s choice of weapon and gear. Here’s a look at Dragon’s Dogma’s Fighter, Warrior, and Assassin playstyles.

If you prefer to get up close and personal, the Fighter Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma may prove the most satisfying choice. Of course, that’s not the only Vocation. If you haven’t seen the previous videos, Capcom released trailers showcasing the Strider and Mage. The game offers a variety of ways to play and slay opponents, and each is very different. Striders tend to focus on speed and ranged attacks. You can see as much in the trailer below.

Last but not least, we have the previously released Mage showcase. While they are often forced to stand still while casting spells, they boast a variety of ways to protect themselves. What’s more, they are incredibly powerful. Fire, ice, light dark; you can be creative with the magic made available to you. Check it out.

Fortunately, companions can compensate for the weaknesses of your Vocation, so long as you choose your party wisely. See Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen in better quality when it arrives on October 3rd. And do let us know – Which class will you choose? Comment down below.