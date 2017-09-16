Doritos & Mountain Dew To Give Away Xbox One X Consoles Every 60 Seconds

Killer Xbox One X Giveaway Coming Soon

Last month, we told about a series of Xbox Doritos that will launch in Mexico in time for the Xbox One X launch. A photo of the green Xbox One X Power Up Doritos surfaced on social media and can be seen here. Today, we learned Mountain Dew and Doritos are partnering up with Microsoft to give away a massive amount of Xbox One X consoles starting in November.

The good news is you don’t have to wait until November to better your chances of winning as you can start earning those points now. Here’s how it’s going to work:

Collect: This fall, fans can collect specially-marked packages of Mtn Dew and Doritos – including the new Mtn Dew Game Fuel Arctic Burst and Tropical Smash – to collect codes for the online auction.

Bank Codes: Starting Sept. 25, fans can use codes to bank points on Every60Seconds.com, and gain one entry into the daily Xbox One X sweepstakes.

Bid to Win: From Nov. 8 to Dec. 15, participants can use their points to participate in daily auctions starting at 9 a.m. ET, with a chance to win an Xbox One X console every minute from 9 p.m.–11:30 p.m. ET when the auctions close.

The Senior Director of Marketing of Mountain Dew said:

“The DEW and Doritos gaming platform has become a staple of the gaming community, and as we looked back on some of the best programs we’ve done together, the online auction with Xbox stands out. We’re excited to be bringing back the auction in a new way, and giving our fans a chance to get their hands on the hotly-anticipated Xbox One X.”

That is all the information we have on this giveaway right now but we will get more details in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

SOURCE