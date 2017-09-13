Doom and The New Colossus Coming to the Switch

Bethesda Properly Committing to this Whole Nintendo Thing, It Seems

It’s Nintendo Direct day today! Of the many announcements we’re sifting through, Bethesda’s big Nintendo push deserves some extra attention. Two more Bethesda games have been announced for the Nintendo Switch, 2016’s Doom and the upcoming Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

This is excellent news, right? Of course I have a lot of questions. How this is being accomplished, for one. These are big, heavy-hitting games with some serious processing power required to do them any justice whatsoever. Also, how big are these games going to be? The PC version of Doom is over 60 GB, with the PS4 version weighing in at a similar point on the scale. How the hell does one fit a game like that on a system like the Switch? Micro SD card sales are going to go through the roof this holiday.

Wolfenstein II is set to release on October 27th, though the Switch version isn’t coming out till sometime next year. We’ll be seeing Switch Doom a little sooner, with it set to drop this holiday season. Don’t forget about Skyrim! That one’s scheduled to hit the Switch on November 17th, 2017.

SOURCE