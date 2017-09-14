Death of the Outsider Launch Trailer Offers Bloodtastic Combat

New Standalone Spin-off Brings Many Changes

It’s all about the challenge of killing a god. Bethesda Softworks is releasing Death of the Outsider, the standalone Dishonored title, tomorrow. Therefore, they have released a new launch trailer to celebrate. Here’s a glimpse of the blood drunk carnage to come.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider puts you in the boots of Billie Lurk. Once one of Dunwall’s most notorious killers for hire, she is reunited with old, deadly mentor Daud. And the name of the game is killing the man behind some of the Empire’s most dishonorable moments. The so-called Outsider is the main antagonist. In tracking this deadly opponent, you will come across the immaculate maps, mystical energies, and morbid enemies unlike those witnessed in previous installments.

Of course, since the game is introducing a new character and new enemies, players will be able to relish in new gear, weapons, and a unique set of supernatural abilities. If you haven’t checked out our review of Dishonored 2, you can find it here to get a sense of how it compares.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider arrives tomorrow for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. For the cost of $29.99, the game is launching near the current price of Dishonored 2.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE: Press Release