Capcom Has Announced Dead Rising 4 Is Coming to the PS4 This Fall

Dead Rising 4 Is Finally Coming to the PS4

For Sony fans that have been waiting for a chance to play Dead Rising on the PlayStation 4, the time is almost upon us! Today Capcom announced that Dead Rising 4 is finally going to be released to the PS4, and even better, you won’t have to wait too long, as it will be out this Fall!

Dead Rising 4 will be released in North America, and Europe under a slightly different name. Yes, you read that right, although it’s not too different. Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package will release on December 5th, and will include all of the extra content and DLC that has already dropped for the Xbox One and PC. In addition, players will also receive the Capcom Heroes pack, which has outfits for Frank, and allows him to perform attacks influenced by various Capcom characters.

Check out the full list of content that will be available this December below:

Dead Rising 4 – Latest version of the main game with all difficulty settings.

All downloadable content – Stocking Stuffer Holiday Pack, Frank Rising and Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf.

All bonus content – Street Fighter Outfit Pack, My Bloody Valentine Pack, Candy Cane Crossbow, Slicecycle, Sir-Ice-A-Lot, Ugly Winter Sweater and X-Fists.

Capcom Heroes – All-new way to experience the Dead Rising 4 story that lets our hero Frank West wear over a dozen outfits and perform outrageous special attacks inspired by classic Capcom characters.

For anyone who already owns the game, for the Xbox One or PC, you will receive the Capcom Heroes package as a free update. While we don’t know how many copies of Dead Rising 4 have been sold during the previous releases, Capcom has stated that it “underpreformed,” failing to sell a million copies sold. With that said, maybe it will sell better amongst PlayStation fans. You can check out the announcement trailer below.

