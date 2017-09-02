Dauntless Closed Beta Now Running on PC

Access is Yours for the Price of a Founder’s Pack

The Dauntless closed beta has begun! Want in on the action? All you have to do is sign up and purchase a Founder’s Pack.

The premise is that of a co-op monster hunting game wherein teams of four work together to take down the behemoths. There’s different islands to travel to, gear to collect and skills to sharpen. These ‘Shattered Isles’ number in the thousands, leaving a lot of room for content expansions once the game is officially released. The game has been steadily expanding since the Founder’s Alpha, the first wave of live server tests.

The simple entry process is more of an open beta than a closed one, but this is the preferred strategy. If anyone can sign up, that means more feedback gets collected, which smooths things out considerably. Plus the purchase of all those Founder’s Packs provides the studio with much needed funding. If you’re a fan of the Monster Hunter series, Dauntless might be right up your alley. At least, the core mechanics are in place. There’s no set release date on the horizon, though the game will be free-to-play when it is finally finished. You can check out the trailer below for a better idea of what the game has to offer.

SOURCE: Press Release