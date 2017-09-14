The Witcher 3 Was Pretty Gigantic in Size

CD Projekt Red isn’t delivering news on their next biggest release anytime soon. Not officially, anyway. According to a new leak who works for the company, Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be much larger than the studio predecessor, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The person who leaked the information didn’t give any info about themselves, likely because they didn’t want to be fired. Therefore, the information in question must be taken with a grain of salt. If true, however, we’re looking at a game that’s magnificent in scope and could turn out to be a technical achievement. Here it is:

The world of Cyberpunk 2077 will be almost four times bigger than Witcher III and its respective DLC.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be using The Witcher III seasonal system for generating maps on massive scales.

The game will have dynamic destructible areas.

Apparently, the world of Cyberpunk 2077 will have areas that can be destroyed; except, when the player returns, they may discover that the area is being rebuilt by bots. And if they return even later, they will find the area’s been rebuilt entirely. It’s all part of this dynamic world CD Projekt RED is working to create.

Additionally, the inclusion of destructible areas would explain CDPR’s recent recruitment post asking for environment artists who “will create a wide range of photorealistic environments in futuristic settings, covering also physicalized objects and destruction models.”

There’s plenty going on with Cyberpunk 2077, a very dynamic world where players will be able to select from a diverse pool of character classes. Thus, it’s no wonder the developer is holding off on releasing any news while such labor-intensive work is ongoing.

Nevertheless, stay tuned for more of the latest, and we’ll keep you updated with relevant snippets (as we’ve been doing).

Happy gaming.

SOURCE