Saturday Afternoon e-Sports at CS:GO ESL One New York

Hot CS:GO ESL One Action Going on Right Now

There’s been some hot action and upsets in the latest CS:GO ESL One tournament being held in New York for North America’s league.

People have been tweeting the highlights, including this gem:

The highlight of my fighting game life was being told "hey, nice breaking" before Ryan stomped me in KI at E3 a few years ago, haha. https://t.co/hlKlXnzoTa — Ryan Thompson (@BardicKnowledge) September 16, 2017

From watching the feed, SK Gaming vs. Team Liquid (classic match) is going on right now, and both teams are having problems with landing grenades. I’ve seen five wall bounces because people are getting nervous.





This is another ESL One hosted by Twitter Gaming, which is doing quite well on social media.

Have a look at the stream, but before you do…

THIS IS WHY YOU CHECK YOUR CORNERS KIDS 🙏 pic.twitter.com/I8fHlQIZMe — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) September 16, 2017

Happy Saturday gaming, everyone!