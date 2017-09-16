Share This

 

Saturday Afternoon e-Sports at CS:GO ESL One New York

Hot CS:GO ESL One Action Going on Right Now

There’s been some hot action and upsets in the latest CS:GO ESL One tournament being held in New York for North America’s league.

People have been tweeting the highlights, including this gem:

From watching the feed, SK Gaming vs. Team Liquid (classic match) is going on right now, and both teams are having problems with landing grenades. I’ve seen five wall bounces because people are getting nervous.

CS:GO ESL One

This is another ESL One hosted by Twitter Gaming, which is doing quite well on social media.

Have a look at the stream, but before you do…

Happy Saturday gaming, everyone! View the live feed here.

 

