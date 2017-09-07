CDPR Working “Very Intensively” on Cyberpunk 2077; Expense Increased 56%

Hundreds of Devs Working on the Game, as We Speak

CD Projekt RED is hard at work to deliver the perfect game in the form of Cyberpunk 2077. Still, they’re doing just about everything to keep it under wraps. Despite this, President and Joint CEO Adam Kiciński revealed more during a financial presentation. Begrudgingly, I might add.

According to Kiciński, the entire team is working “very intensively.” He even gave an overview of the numbers. Despite the fact that over 300 devs are working on Cyberpunk 2077, their efforts seem almost strained. Nevertheless, he stated “There will be a moment in time” when CDPR “will be able to unveil what they have achieved.”

At the same time, over one-hundred devs are working on The Witcher franchise. Apparently, there’s work going on to bring The Witcher 3 in 4K. And then there’s Gwent, the card game expanding as we speak – Recently, the company announced eSports tournaments and campaigns.

Furthermore, CDPR’s financial presentation revealed that expenditure has increased thanks to this year’s development. Overall year-on-year expenses have increased by 56%. Fortunately for the devs and the company at large, they’re still raking in profits. The first half of 2017 witnessed the coffers grow by $33,512,4,076. You can call it residual income as a result of their franchise success. Yet the company saw significantly more profit with just The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine DLC in 2016. The table is available below (amounts recorded in Polish Zloty).

Everything said, though Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to cost more it’s also expected to perform much better than The Witcher 3. It certainly helps that the Polish government has helped finance the project with an additional $7,000,000 toward research. The only place the studio seems to be lacking in is man power. According to the report, they’re still recruiting for positions. Maybe it’s so that they can achieve the destructible environments and reactive physics they want in the game. Therefore, expect Cyberpunk 2077 to be “ready when it is ready.”

