Bloodshed’s End Is the Final DLC for Nioh and It’s out Soon

Nioh’s Last DLC Will Close Out the Sengoku Period

Team Ninja’s Nioh is one of the best surprises of 2017 and it’s only gotten better over the past months with a steady stream of quality DLC. Today, Team Ninja has announced that Nioh’s final DLC, Bloodshed’s End, will be out on September 26th.

It’s described as the final chapter in the Sengoku period and picks up right where Defiant Honor, the last DLC, left off. The synopsis from the PlayStation blog reveals key story details:

“The Siege of Osaka’s winter campaign was put to an end by a peace negotiation between Toyotomi and Tokugawa. However, conditions were harsh as Osaka Castle lost its secondary and tertiary enclosures, as well as its inner and outer moats, leaving just the main enclosure for the defeated. Inevitably, this situation led to an uprising and another war broke out just months after the winter campaign. This is the final phase of the Sengoku-era, and the end of William’s journey.”

A new mode called The Abyss will be introduced in Bloodshed’s End where players take part in “epic battles and unique challenges” in a battleground. Like the other Nioh DLC, expect new Yokai, new characters, a new difficulty level, and new Guardian Spirits.

Bloodshed’s End will be out on September 26th for $9.99 USD. Owners of the season pass will, of course, received the new content free of charge.

